Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $104.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.27 million and the lowest is $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $441.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,893. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.