Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $72,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.