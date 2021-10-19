Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

