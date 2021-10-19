GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 122,734 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

