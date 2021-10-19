Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 503,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,166. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,202 shares of company stock worth $783,226. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.