Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 503,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,166. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,202 shares of company stock worth $783,226. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.