Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

