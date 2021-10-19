Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.