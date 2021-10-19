GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,395.60 ($18.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.73. The company has a market capitalization of £70.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

