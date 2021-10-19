Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Givaudan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

