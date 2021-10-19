Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.28 and traded as high as C$2.48. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 14,440 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

