Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $78.04 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,878,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,041,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

