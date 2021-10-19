Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $74,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PSB opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

