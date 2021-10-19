Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.63 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bilibili worth $82,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 93.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 277.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 27.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after buying an additional 140,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

