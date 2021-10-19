Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.74 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

