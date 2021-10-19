Geode Capital Management LLC Has $75.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $75,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $856.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $394.00 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

