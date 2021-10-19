Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.89% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $94,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE GNK opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.