GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 5.3% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $62.01. 2,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,507,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in GDS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

