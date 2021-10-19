Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCPSF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Gcp Student Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Gcp Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gcp Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.