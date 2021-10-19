GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $890.67

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.67 ($11.64) and traded as low as GBX 889.07 ($11.62). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 912 ($11.92), with a volume of 119,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 881.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

