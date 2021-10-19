Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,744 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

NVDA opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.