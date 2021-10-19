GAMB Hits Market Capitalization of $15.64 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $15.64 million and $158,283.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

