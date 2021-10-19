Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.59 million and the lowest is $20.11 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gaia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

