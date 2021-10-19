FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.