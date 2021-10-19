FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

MS stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

