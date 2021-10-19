FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hannover Rück SE Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hannover Rück in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.62.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HVRRY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY opened at $88.85 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

