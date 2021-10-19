FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

