FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $414.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

