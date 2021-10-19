Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Celcuity comprises about 1.3% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Celcuity worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 154.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

CELC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.55. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

