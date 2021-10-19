Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $6.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.87 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,125,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,770,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 118,472 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

