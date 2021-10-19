Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 50,405 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of IMAB opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.