Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 167,100 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $72,643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

