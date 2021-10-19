Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.73 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,995 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 358,525 shares of company stock worth $21,732,351. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

