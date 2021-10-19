Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 308.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.73.

NYSE FBHS opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

