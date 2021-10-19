Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Up 0.4%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48). 136,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 457,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.38. The company has a market capitalization of £608.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.