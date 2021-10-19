Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $11.38 million and $1.16 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

