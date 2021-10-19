Fmr LLC Has $91.78 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $91,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.