Fmr LLC Has $102.13 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362,026 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $102,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

