Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,023.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $107,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

