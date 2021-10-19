Fmr LLC Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,833,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

