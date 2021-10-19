Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.28% of Triumph Group worth $110,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $321,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $274,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.