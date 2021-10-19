Fmr LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,435,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,682,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,881,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.