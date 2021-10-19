Fmr LLC Acquires 700,109 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.98% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $98,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

