First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.98

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.77, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

