First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

