First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.843 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

