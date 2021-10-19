First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.09.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

