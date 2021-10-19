First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $71,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 6,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,112. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.