First Foundation Advisors Sells 47 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3,882.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 102.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $430.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

