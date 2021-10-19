First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

