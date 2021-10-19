First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.07 million to $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $381.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. 230,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

